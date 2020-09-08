Dividends
MPW

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MPW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.4, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPW was $18.4, representing a -24.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.29 and a 48.99% increase over the 52 week low of $12.35.

MPW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MPW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports MPW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 18.27%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MPW as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN)
  • Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)
  • iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
  • SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)
  • First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an increase of 25.15% over the last 100 days. DTN has the highest percent weighting of MPW at 1.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

