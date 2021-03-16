Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPW was $22.09, representing a -2.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.75 and a 78.87% increase over the 52 week low of $12.35.

MPW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). MPW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports MPW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.3%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPW as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 46.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MPW at 0.45%.

