Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.97, the dividend yield is 5.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPW was $21.97, representing a -3.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.82 and a 36.46% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

MPW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MPW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports MPW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.83%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPW as a top-10 holding:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (MPW)

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MPW)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (MPW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPMD with an increase of 10.68% over the last 100 days. IJH has the highest percent weighting of MPW at 0.53%.

