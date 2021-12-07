Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MPW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MPW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.89, the dividend yield is 5.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPW was $21.89, representing a -4.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.82 and a 12.89% increase over the 52 week low of $19.39.

MPW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MPW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports MPW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.46%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mpw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPW as a top-10 holding:

SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SFYX with an increase of 2.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MPW at 0.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.