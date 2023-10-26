News & Insights

Medical Properties Trust Gains On Increased Outlook

October 26, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) shares are gaining more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company raised its full-year outlook for Normalized Funds From Operations or NFFO.

It now expects full-year 2023 profit in a range of $0.36 to $0.38 per share and NFFO in a range of $1.56 to $1.58 per share. This compares with the previous guidance for profit in the range of $0.33 to $0.37 per share and NFFO in the range of $1.53 to $1.57 per share.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.36 per share for the year.

Currently, shares are at $5.07, up 14.13 percent from the previous close of $4.46 on a volume of 7,135,158.

