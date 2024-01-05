News & Insights

Medical Properties Trust Falls 30% After Revealing Plans To Reduce Exposure To Steward

January 05, 2024 — 10:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) shares are declining more than 28 percent on Friday morning trade after the company said it plans to reduce its exposure to Steward Health Care System.

Medical properties said, Steward is pursuing several strategic transactions, including the potential sale or re-tenanting of certain hospital operations as well as the divestiture of non-core operations. MPT will plan to accelerate its efforts to recover uncollected rents and outstanding loan obligations from Steward.

Currently, shares are at $3.47, down 30.40 percent from the previous close of $5.00 on a volume of 62,395,380.

