MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST Earnings Results: $MPW Reports Quarterly Earnings

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST ($MPW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $231,840,000, beating estimates of $219,743,680 by $12,096,320.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST Insider Trading Activity

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST insiders have traded $MPW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G STEWART sold 32,780 shares for an estimated $178,978

ELIZABETH N PITMAN purchased 8,087 shares for an estimated $48,602

JAMES KEVIN HANNA (Senior VP, Controller & CAO) sold 11,641 shares for an estimated $43,304

ROSA HANDLEY HOOPER (SVP of Operations) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $11,010

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

