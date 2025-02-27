MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST Earnings Results: $MPW Reports Quarterly Earnings

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST ($MPW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $231,840,000, beating estimates of $219,743,680 by $12,096,320.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MPW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST Insider Trading Activity
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST insiders have traded $MPW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL G STEWART sold 32,780 shares for an estimated $178,978
- ELIZABETH N PITMAN purchased 8,087 shares for an estimated $48,602
- JAMES KEVIN HANNA (Senior VP, Controller & CAO) sold 11,641 shares for an estimated $43,304
- ROSA HANDLEY HOOPER (SVP of Operations) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $11,010
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 8,231,222 shares (+657.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,513,326
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 7,948,694 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,397,341
- SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P. removed 4,675,000 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,466,250
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 3,862,180 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,255,611
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,524,429 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,971,494
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,385,081 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,421,069
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,356,149 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,306,788
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.