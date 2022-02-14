Medical Properties Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MPW

In trading on Monday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.24, changing hands as low as $21.01 per share. Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPW's low point in its 52 week range is $19.39 per share, with $24.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.05.

