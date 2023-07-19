Medical Properties Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MPW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.35, changing hands as high as $10.43 per share. Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPW's low point in its 52 week range is $7.10 per share, with $17.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.43.

