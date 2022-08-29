Markets
Medical Properties Says LifePoint Health To Buy Majority Interest In Springstone

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW), an investment trust focused on healthcare facilities, said on Monday that an arm of LifePoint Health, Inc. has agreed to acquire a majority interest in Springstone Health Opco, LLC, for $250 million.

Last year, Medical Properties had invested around $190 million, primarily in the form of a loan, and received a minority equity interest in Springstone in conjunction with its $760 million acquisition of 18 behavioral hospitals.

Pursuant to the LifePoint transaction's expected first half of 2023 closing, MPT expects to be paid around $200 million in full satisfaction of the loan and will retain its minority equity interest.

MPT will also continue to own and lease Springstone's behavioral hospitals. In addition, LifePoint has agreed to extend the maturity of its existing master lease of eight general acute hospitals by five years to 2041.

