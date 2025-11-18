Medical Properties Rewards Investors With 12.5% Dividend Hike

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW recently announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 9 cents per share. This represents a 12.5% increase from the previous quarterly payout of 8 cents per share. The new dividend will be paid on Jan. 8, 2026, to the company’s shareholders of record as of Dec. 11, 2025.

Post the dividend hike, the annualized dividend payout now comes to 36 cents per share. At this new rate, the annualized yield is 7.00%, based on the stock’s closing price of $5.14 on Nov. 17, 2025.

Per Edward K. Aldag, Jr., chairman, president, and CEO, “This dividend increase reflects our growing confidence in the strength of our portfolio and cash flow potential in the year ahead. Together with our recently announced $150 million common stock repurchase program, we are well positioned to deliver additional value to our shareholders moving forward.”

Medical Properties has been making efforts to enhance its liquidity position and financial strength. As of Nov. 4, 2025, the company had approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity, including cash on hand and availability under its $1.28 billion revolving credit facility. This liquidity is sufficient to fund its short-term liquidity requirements. Moreover, its access to diverse capital sources through capital recycling provides ample financial flexibility.

Solid dividend payouts remain the biggest attractions for real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, and MPW has remained committed to that. The recent dividend hike indicates its ability to generate decent cash flow through its operating portfolio. Check out Medical Properties dividend history here.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 21.2% compared with the industry's growth of 1.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Digital Realty Trust DLR and Public Storage PSA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLR’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 14 cents northward over the past month to $7.35.

The consensus estimate for PSA’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised a cent upward to $16.87 over the past week.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

