Medical Properties Q4 NFFO Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPT reported fourth-quarter 2025 normalized funds from operations (NFFO) per share of 18 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The reported figure remains unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

Results reflect a rise in rent billed, income from financing leases, and interest and other income year over year. However, a decrease in straight-line rent revenues and an increase in interest expenses affected the results to some extent.

MPT clocked in revenues of $270.3 million in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.7 million. The figure increased 16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Per Edward K. Aldag, Jr., chairman, president and CEO, “With our recently transitioned portfolio continuing to ramp cash rents as expected and Prospect’s bankruptcy process largely behind us, we are squarely focused on continuing to strengthen our balance sheet and position our platform for future growth.”

For 2025, the company reported NFFO per share of 58 cents, down 27.5% from the previous year. The reported figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. Total revenues of $972 million decreased 2.4% from the previous year, while it beat the consensus estimate of $946.4 million.

Behind the Headlines

In the reported quarter, Medical Properties’ rent billed totaled $212.5 million, increasing 27.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Its straight-line rent revenues were $36 million, down 17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Income from financing leases of $10 million in the fourth quarter increased 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. Interest and other income were $11.9 million, up 4.9% from the year-ago period.

Medical Properties’ interest expenses were up 30.5% year over year to $132.5 million.

During the fourth quarter, the company acquired one post-acute facility in the U.S. for approximately $32 million. In February, it acquired one post-acute facility in Europe for approximately €23 million.

MPT's Balance Sheet Position

Medical Properties exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $540.9 million, up from $396.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had an adjusted net debt to adjusted annualized EBITDA re ratio of 8.5.

MPT’s Zacks Rank

Medical Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Ventas, Inc. VTR reported fourth-quarter 2025 NFFO per share of 89 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure increased 9.9% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

VTR’s results reflected an increase in same-store cash net operating income (NOI) year over year, driven by strong performance in the senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) and outpatient medical and research portfolio. However, triple-net leased properties’ same-store cash NOI decreased year over year.

Welltower Inc.’s WELL fourth-quarter 2025 NFFO per share of $1.45 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44. The reported figure improved 28.3% year over year.

WELL’s results reflected a rise in revenues on a year-over-year basis. The total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased year over year, driven by SSNOI growth in the SHOP.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

