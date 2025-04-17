Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $5.45, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The health care real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 9.87% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.15, showcasing a 37.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $235.83 million, down 13.08% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.61 per share and a revenue of $971.91 million, representing changes of -23.75% and -2.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.38% increase. At present, Medical Properties boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medical Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.98.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

