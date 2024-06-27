Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Medical Properties (MPW) ended the recent trading session at $4.66, demonstrating a +0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 6.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $251.2 million, down 25.55% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1 billion, indicating changes of -45.28% and +14.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.93% lower. As of now, Medical Properties holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Medical Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.33. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.44 of its industry.

We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.