Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) ended the recent trading session at $4.15, demonstrating a -1.89% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 8.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medical Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 43.48% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $228.55 million, reflecting a 14.26% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $919.34 million. These totals would mark changes of -31.25% and -7.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Medical Properties presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Medical Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.41.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)?

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.