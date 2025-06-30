Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Medical Properties (MPW) ended the recent trading session at $4.31, demonstrating a -3.36% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

Shares of the health care real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 2.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting a 43.48% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $231.15 million, indicating a 13.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.57 per share and a revenue of $930.43 million, indicating changes of -28.75% and -6.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Medical Properties is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.47.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

