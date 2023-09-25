Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $5.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 23.82% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Medical Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $348.07 million, down 1.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of -15.93% and -9.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Medical Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.45, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.