Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $8.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.76% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 37.88% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Medical Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $356.27 million, down 13.06% from the prior-year quarter.

MPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.79% and -4.49%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.87% lower. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.86, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.