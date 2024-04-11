Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $4.09, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.68%.

The health care real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 7.01% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 32.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $284.31 million, indicating a 18.82% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating changes of -28.93% and +36.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.05% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Medical Properties boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medical Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.64 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.

Investors should also note that MPW has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

