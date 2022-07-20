Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $16.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 10.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $396.4 million, up 3.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion, which would represent changes of +4% and +3.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower within the past month. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.28, so we one might conclude that Medical Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

