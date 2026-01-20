Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $5.14, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

Shares of the health care real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 2.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.72%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $245.22 million, up 5.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $946.9 million, which would represent changes of -31.25% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.81% increase. Right now, Medical Properties possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.7. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.41 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

