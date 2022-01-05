Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $23.21, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 5.46% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $397.96 million, up 19.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.85, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

