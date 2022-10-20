Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 15.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 2.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $390.94 million, up 0.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion, which would represent changes of +4% and +2.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medical Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.61, so we one might conclude that Medical Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.