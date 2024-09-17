Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $6.24, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The health care real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 36.85% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.22, reflecting a 42.11% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $269.9 million, down 11.97% from the prior-year quarter.

MPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.4% and +24.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. Currently, Medical Properties is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Medical Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.17 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.