Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Medical Properties (MPW) ended the recent trading session at $4.85, demonstrating a -5.46% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Shares of the health care real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 26.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.42%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medical Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $248.19 million, up 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.63 per share and a revenue of $935.19 million, demonstrating changes of -21.25% and -6.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.01% upward. Medical Properties presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Medical Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.73, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.