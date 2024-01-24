Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Medical Properties (MPW) ending at $3.28, denoting a -0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Shares of the health care real estate investment trust have depreciated by 32.59% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medical Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.29, indicating a 32.56% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $263.25 million, down 30.81% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.54% downward. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Medical Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.29, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

