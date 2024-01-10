Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $3.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 20.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medical Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.32, indicating a 25.58% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $275.16 million, indicating a 27.68% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.73% lower within the past month. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Medical Properties is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.02.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.87. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

