Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $5.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 12.08% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medical Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.15, showcasing a 37.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $235.83 million, indicating a 13.08% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.61 per share and a revenue of $971.91 million, demonstrating changes of -23.75% and -2.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Medical Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.21% lower. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Medical Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.25, so one might conclude that Medical Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.