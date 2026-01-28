Medical Properties (MPW) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Medical Properties (MPW) was down 2.15% at $5.00. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 0.99% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Medical Properties in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $245.22 million, indicating a 5.77% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share and a revenue of $946.9 million, representing changes of -31.25% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.81% higher within the past month. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.28.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.