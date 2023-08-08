Medical Properties (MPW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Medical Properties (MPW) reported $337.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352.81 million, representing a surprise of -4.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Medical Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Straight-line rent : -$39.33 million compared to the $56.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -167.2% year over year.

: -$39.33 million compared to the $56.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -167.2% year over year. Revenues- Interest and other income : $60.77 million compared to the $37.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.

: $60.77 million compared to the $37.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year. Revenues- Rent billed : $247.49 million versus $251.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $247.49 million versus $251.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Revenues- Income from financing leases : $68.47 million versus $13.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32% change.

: $68.47 million versus $13.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.07 versus $0.22 estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Medical Properties have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

