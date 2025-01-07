Medical Properties (MPW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Medical Properties (MPW) reached $3.92, with a -1.75% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.89%.

The health care real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 4.55% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 3.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.16, marking a 55.56% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $217.15 million, indicating a 277.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% lower within the past month. Currently, Medical Properties is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Medical Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.3.

It's also important to note that MPW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.