Medical Properties (MPW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Medical Properties (MPW) standing at $3.76, reflecting a -0.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Shares of the health care real estate investment trust have depreciated by 12.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medical Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 55.56% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $217.15 million, indicating a 277.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.78 per share and a revenue of $980.85 million, indicating changes of -50.94% and +12.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.31% lower. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.72, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, finds itself in the top 50% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.