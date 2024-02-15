Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties (MPW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 34.9%. Revenues are expected to be $235.38 million, down 38.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 16.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Medical Properties metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Interest and other income' reaching $26.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -36.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Income from financing leases' at $18.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -61.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rent billed' of $187.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Straight-line rent' will reach -$63.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -209.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $163.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.45 million.



Medical Properties shares have witnessed a change of +20.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MPW is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

