Medical Properties (MPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $7.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 26.85% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

Medical Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, down 17.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $359.9 million, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.38% and -8.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.27.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.