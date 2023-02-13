Medical Properties (MPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.30, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 5.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $378.6 million, down 7.51% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.83% lower. Medical Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.24.

It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.