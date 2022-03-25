Medical Properties (MPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $20.67, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 1.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Medical Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 11.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $408.56 million, up 12.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, which would represent changes of +6.86% and +5.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher within the past month. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.29.

Meanwhile, MPW's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.