Medical Properties (MPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $22.99, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 1.06% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $397.96 million, up 19.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.54, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.