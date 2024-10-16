Medical Properties (MPW) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Medical Properties (MPW) ending at $4.73, denoting a +0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 24.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.20, showcasing a 47.37% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $241.18 million, down 21.33% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.85 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, indicating changes of -46.54% and +15.8%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.57% downward. As of now, Medical Properties holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Medical Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.73, so one might conclude that Medical Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MPW's PEG ratio is currently 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

