Medical Properties (MPW) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $4.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.2%.

Shares of the health care real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 22.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 22.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $346.51 million, down 1.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $1.38 billion, representing changes of -15.38% and -10.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Medical Properties is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.03, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.