Medical Properties (MPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Medical Properties (MPW) ending at $5.87, denoting a +0.86% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.13% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.61%.

The health care real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 20.25% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 6.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying a 37.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $234.41 million, indicating a 13.6% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $968.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -23.75% and -2.75%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.8% decrease. Currently, Medical Properties is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.88 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

