Medical Properties (MPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $10.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 18.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Medical Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $376.61 million, down 8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.49% and -2.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.65% lower. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.93.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

