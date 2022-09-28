Medical Properties (MPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.03, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 17.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Medical Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $390.93 million, up 0.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4% and +2.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Medical Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.45.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW): Free Stock Analysis Report



