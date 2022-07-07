Medical Properties (MPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $15.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 7.58% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.98% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Medical Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $398.21 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.14% and +4.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Medical Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

