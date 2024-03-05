Medical Properties (MPW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $4.43, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.65%.

The the stock of health care real estate investment trust has risen by 38.49% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 27.03% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $285.98 million, showing a 18.34% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.21 per share and a revenue of $1.24 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.9% and +42.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.97% decrease. Right now, Medical Properties possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.19, so one might conclude that Medical Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.38 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

