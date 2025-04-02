Medical Properties (MPW) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) ended the recent trading session at $5.91, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

The the stock of health care real estate investment trust has risen by 4.79% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medical Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting a 37.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $217.7 million, indicating a 19.76% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.62 per share and a revenue of $911.28 million, indicating changes of -22.5% and -8.46%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medical Properties. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Right now, Medical Properties possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.85, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

