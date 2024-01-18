Medical Properties (MPW) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Medical Properties (MPW) standing at $3.07, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

The health care real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 36.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medical Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 32.56% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $263.25 million, indicating a 30.81% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medical Properties. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.54% lower. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Medical Properties is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.

We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.