Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $11.39, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 5.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.19%.

Medical Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $383.28 million, down 6.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, which would represent changes of +3.43% and +0.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Medical Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.03.

We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.