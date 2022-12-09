Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $11.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.74%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Medical Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $386.97 million, down 5.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.43% and +0.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.

It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

