Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 23.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 11.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Medical Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $390.93 million, up 0.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion, which would represent changes of +4% and +2.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Medical Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.

It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



