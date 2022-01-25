Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $22.61, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 0.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $397.96 million, up 19.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

Investors should also note that MPW has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

